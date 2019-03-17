Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raye Hutto Livingston WEST COLUMBIA Raye Hutto Livingston, 85, of West Columbia wife of Robert Elford Livingston, passed away Thursday, March 14th, 2019. She was born on September 5th, 1933 in Columbia, SC to the late Gideon Thomas Hutto and Nettie Fail Hutto. She was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Bob Livingston, Jr. (Barbara); one daughter, Marilyn Gray (Billy); seven grandchildren, Acy Flora (Blair), Bob Livingston, III (Katie), Betsy Sippel (Patrick), Rachel Popkowski (Joe), Anna Bryant (Tom), Rebekah Morris (Alex) and Roxanne Rich (Auston); eleven great-grandchilren, Jack Sippel, Joe Popkowski, Jr., Connor Bryant, Margaret Raye Flora, Emily Sippel, Barbara Popkowski, Georgia Popkowski, Ford Livingston, Greyson Bryant, Court Morris and Foster Rich. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 B. Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

Funeral Home Details
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington , SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019

