Rayford K. Manning

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rayford K. Manning.
Service Information
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC
29203
(803)-254-2000
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rayford K. Manning COLUMBIA - Rayford K. Manning was born on April 8, 1942, in Gaffney, SC, to the late Olee and Parlee Phillips Manning. Rayford attended and graduated from Granard High School in 1961. His civilian education includes Associates of Arts Degrees in Business Administration and Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, Rayford joined the US Army. During his military career, he received many awards and citations to include the Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster. Rayford and his wife Lee served at North Columbia Baptist Church.
Published in The State on Dec. 26, 2019
bullet Purple Heart bullet Bronze Star
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.