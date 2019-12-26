Rayford K. Manning COLUMBIA - Rayford K. Manning was born on April 8, 1942, in Gaffney, SC, to the late Olee and Parlee Phillips Manning. Rayford attended and graduated from Granard High School in 1961. His civilian education includes Associates of Arts Degrees in Business Administration and Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, Rayford joined the US Army. During his military career, he received many awards and citations to include the Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Bronze Star with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster. Rayford and his wife Lee served at North Columbia Baptist Church.
Published in The State on Dec. 26, 2019