Rayford Miller, Sr. BATESBURG - Rayford Lee Miller, Sr. 80, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Lexington Extended Care. Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Clarence Wilbur Miller and Georgia Lucille Black Miller, he was the husband of Kathryn Elaine Rinehart Miller. Mr. Miller was retired from the U.S. Navy and from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife, Kathryn Elaine Rinehart Miller, a daughter, Kendra M. Padgett (Charles Waters) of Batesburg, a son, Rayford Lee Miller, Jr. (Angie) of Batesburg, a brother, Raymond Miller (Betty) of Batesburg, a sister, Nelda M. Rikard (PC) of Leesville, a sister-in-law, Mary Miller of Batesburg, two grandchildren, Ashley Sweat (Virgil) and Olivia Miller and a great-grandson, Oliver Sweat. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by a sister, Vanoy M. Clark and a brother, Ollie "Noot" Theron Miller. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday evening at Ramey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ramey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Freeman and Rev. Jerry Brunson officiating. Interment will follow in Furman Matthews Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Nazareth United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 2943 Columbia Hwy., Leesville, SC 29070. Memories and condolences may be shared online at

Rayford Miller, Sr. BATESBURG - Rayford Lee Miller, Sr. 80, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Lexington Extended Care. Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Clarence Wilbur Miller and Georgia Lucille Black Miller, he was the husband of Kathryn Elaine Rinehart Miller. Mr. Miller was retired from the U.S. Navy and from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He was a member of Nazareth United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife, Kathryn Elaine Rinehart Miller, a daughter, Kendra M. Padgett (Charles Waters) of Batesburg, a son, Rayford Lee Miller, Jr. (Angie) of Batesburg, a brother, Raymond Miller (Betty) of Batesburg, a sister, Nelda M. Rikard (PC) of Leesville, a sister-in-law, Mary Miller of Batesburg, two grandchildren, Ashley Sweat (Virgil) and Olivia Miller and a great-grandson, Oliver Sweat. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by a sister, Vanoy M. Clark and a brother, Ollie "Noot" Theron Miller. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday evening at Ramey Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ramey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Freeman and Rev. Jerry Brunson officiating. Interment will follow in Furman Matthews Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Nazareth United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 2943 Columbia Hwy., Leesville, SC 29070. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020

