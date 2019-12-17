Raymond Black NINETY SIX, SC - Willie Raymond Black, 86, of 1114 Highway 248 South, husband of Annie Ruth Black, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont. Born in Saluda, he was a son a of the late John Tillman Black and Mannie Ellen Black Black. He was retired from Greenwood Mills, where he was a member of the Quarter Century Club and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Dolores Simpson (Dale) of Greenwood, Freddie Black (Jeanette), Joseph Black (Lynda), Janet Allen (Ray), and Tony Black (Angie), all of Ninety Six; sister, Carrie Mae Oswald, brother, Perry Black (Claris), both of Saluda; grandchildren, Kristina Nanna, Eddie Black, Kenny Black, Ashley Fingar, Charles Allen, Michael Allen, Catrisha Parris, Kayla Allen, Heather George, Jessica Schultz, Justin Simpson, and Tommy Sweatt; and twenty two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Black and John Black, Jr. and grandson, Anthony Tyler Black. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Timothy Tebalt officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Charles Allen, Kenny Black, Michael Allen, Justin Simpson, Anthony Gregory, and Eddie Black. Rosary prayers will be said at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Harley Funeral Home with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649. The family is at the home. Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mr. Black's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 17, 2019