Raymond Ayers
1942 - 2020
Raymond Ashby Ayers COLUMBIA - Raymond Ashby Ayers, 77, of Columbia joyously fixed his eyes on Jesus on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Charleston on December 5, 1942. He was a son of the late Hiram Abiff Ayers and Ruby Mae Proctor Ayers (Gramling.) He earned a BS in Physics from Clemson College and a Masters in Mathematics from the University of South Carolina. He was a Captain in the United States Army and served overseas during the Vietnam War. He taught mathematics as a grad student and later to soldiers at Fort Jackson and inmates at CCI. His own daughter, however was a lost cause. He worked as a Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst in the Computer Services Division of the University of South Carolina, where he unabashedly displayed his Clemson decor. He was a long-time member of Spring Valley Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, most recently of the BYKOTA Class. He also served on numerous committees including Stewardship, Constitution and Bylaws, and the Student Center Building, and many years as a Deacon. He was an active member of the Gideons International as a member of the Columbia East Camp, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 303. He loved eating hot sauce, Chen's Chinese, Red Lobster, and Breakfast at Lizard's Thicket. His love language was sarcasm and he loved to pick on those that he loved. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Estelle Hodge Ayers and rejoiced in their reunion Monday afternoon. He is survived by his loving son William Jeffrey Ayers (Amanda), devoted daughter, Dona Maria Ayers, and grandchildren, William Glenn Ayers, Sydney Kathryn Ayers, and Virginia Estelle Ayers, all of Columbia. He is also survived by a brother, Robert Ayers of Orangeburg, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Thursday, July 23 at Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home in Northeast Columbia. A private funeral service will be held Friday, July 24, at Spring Valley Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Robert Winburn will officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens of Columbia with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 23223, Columbia, SC 29224. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Watercrest of Columbia for their loving care and promises kept. Please sign the online guest book and watch the funeral service live streaming by visiting www.kornegayandmoseley.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
Spring Valley Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
