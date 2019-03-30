Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond Sox Caughman, Sr. LEXINGTON Funeral services for Raymond Sox Caughman, Sr., 92, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. David Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. David's Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Mr. Caughman was born January 10, 1927 in Lexington, SC, and passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was a son of the late Willie Morgan and Mary Catherine Sox Caughman. Mr. Caughman was educated in the Lexington Public Schools, graduating in 1944. He attended the American Institute of Banking from 1954 to 1957 and earned an Honorary Doctorate from Newberry College. He served in the US Army from July 20, 1945 through December 31, 1946, serving with occupational forces in China in 1946. Mr. Caughman's employment included The Bank of Lexington, of The Lexington State Bank (President and CEO) and he retired from BB&T Bank and was Coroner of Lexington County. He was President of both the SC Bankers Association and Independent Bankers of SC. His many involvements included the Lexington Chamber of Commerce, Lexington Rotary Club, Lutheran Men, SC Lutheran Synod (Treasurer), Lexington School District One Board of Trustees and Educational Foundation, Woodmen of the World (National Director), 6-51 Club, Lexington County Planning Commission, Central Midlands Planning Commission, Walking Horse Association, Lexington Medical Center Foundation Board, and he was honored by Lexington Extended Care when a wing of one of the buildings was named "Caughman Way". Mr. Caughman is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Elizabeth "Lib" Hook; children, Ann Elizabeth Caughman Alexander (Gene), Amanda Catherine "Mandy" Caughman Derrick (John), Raymond S. "Ray" Caughman, Jr. (Ron); grandson, John Caughman Alexander (Katie); granddaughters, Beth Ann Alexander Bremer (Mike), Anna Catherine Derrick Panning (Jonathan), Sarah Elizabeth Derrick; great-grandchildren, Anderson Alexander, Caughman Alexander, Allie Bremer and Jacob Panning and twin brother, Hampton Sox Caughman, Sr. He was predeceased by his siblings, Evelyn C. Segelken, Zela C. Boozer, Henry Etta C. Frye, Henry Morgan Caughman, Sue C. Shull, Elford Caughman, Virginia C. Shull and Kenneth Caughman. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

503 N Lake Dr

Lexington , SC 29072

