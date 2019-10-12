Raymond Edward Mazyck COLUMBIA - Mr. Raymond Edward Mazyck was born June 5, 1950, in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Peter and Mary Grant Mazyck. He has six siblings and was educated in the public schools in Charleston County. He was awarded a Presidential Scholarship, which was a full four-year scholarship to North Carolina A&T University. Raymond graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1972. While at NC A&T University he met Sabra Walston Mazyck and later married her on August 1973. Zeek, as he was known by his family and friends, was a member of Omega Phi Psi. Following that, Raymond joined the Fairfield County School District in 1974 at Winnsboro High School and later at Fairfield Central High School as the schools' Band Director. He led the Winnsboro Wildcats and the Might Griffin Band until his retirement in 2003. Raymond was a beloved mentor to the students he taught throughout the years. In 1988, he was named Fairfield County Teacher of the Year and the runner-up in the South Carolina Teacher of the Year. Loving memories will always be in the hearts of his sons, Raymond Mazyck II, Remmele (Lisandra) Mazyck, and Chamari (Crystal) Shiver; the joy that lit his life, his grandchildren, Jalen, Aaliyah, Gali, Joshua, Chamari Shiver Jr., Kiley, Kayliah, and Kinsley; his sister, Priscilla Price; three brothers, Vincent (Julie) Mazyck, Kevin (Tanya) Mazyck, and Michael (Cathy) Mazyck; two brothers-in-law,; two sisters-in-law, ; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and former students that will dearly miss him. The homegoing service for Mr. Mazyck will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, 2:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home, Columbia with a private burial to follow. The family will receive friends on today from 4-6pm at Bostick-Tompkins. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019