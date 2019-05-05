Raymond L. Gill, Jr. "Ray" LEXINGTON Raymond "Ray" L. Gill, Jr., 69, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Born October 30, 1949 in Ft. Bragg, NC, he was a son of the late Raymond L. Gill, Sr. and Theresa Surano Gill Watson. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Sheryll H. Gill; sons Benjamin "Ben" Gill (Laura), Christopher "Chris" Gill; granddaughter Lyla; sister Mary Ann Perry (Jim); stepbrothers Ronald, Donald, Ricky Hulsey; and step-mother Linda Gill Milton. A memorial service will held 3 pm, Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lexington. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peters Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on May 5, 2019