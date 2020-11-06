Raymond Jensen
November 3, 2020
Swansea, South Carolina - Raymond Jensen went home to his Savior on November 3, 2020. He was born in Rossville, Georgia to Sigfred and Hazel Jensen.
Ray is survived by his wife, LaNora Sharpe Jensen; son, David (Alicia) Jensen of Eldersburg, MD; stepsons, Larry (Robin) Williamson, Jr. and Kenny (Crystal) Williamson; two grandchildren, Mike (Liz) Jensen and Celeste Jensen; and one great-grand son, Tristin Jensen.
He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Beverly Payne Jensen; and his children, Phyllis and Steve Jensen.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020 from at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pelion Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 86, Pelion, SC 29123
The full obituary and online register can be found at barr-price.com