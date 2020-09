Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Kelly

September 23, 2020

Winnsboro, South Carolina - Raymond Kelly 62, of Winnsboro SC, passed away on Sat. Sept 19, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Wed. Sept. 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. Burial will follow in Weeping Mary Baptist Church Cemetery in White Oak SC. Viewing 9:00am until the hour of service on Wed. at the Funeral Home.





