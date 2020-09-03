Raymond Lefue Beamer COLUMBIA - Raymond Lefue Beamer was born on November 6, 1948 and departed this life on August 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Fred and Mary Beamer of Fries, VA and is survived by his wife Beate Beamer, his 7 children, 9 grandchildren, 4 sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. After briefly living in Painesville, OH he joined the army and served his country proudly for 20 years. During his service he completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and earned many awards for his service. While stationed in Germany he met his future wife, Beate Hart and they eventually had six children. They settled in Columbia, SC where Raymond earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina. Raymond lived a full and rich life and was always true to himself. He was aware that what matters most is your relationship with others. He had a deep appreciation for the spiritual realm at the core of his existence. Raymond is profoundly loved and missed by many. May he rest in peace. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, visit www.caughmansouthland.com
