Raymond Lefue Beamer
1948 - 2020
Raymond Lefue Beamer COLUMBIA - Raymond Lefue Beamer was born on November 6, 1948 and departed this life on August 29, 2020. He was the son of the late Fred and Mary Beamer of Fries, VA and is survived by his wife Beate Beamer, his 7 children, 9 grandchildren, 4 sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. After briefly living in Painesville, OH he joined the army and served his country proudly for 20 years. During his service he completed two tours of duty in Vietnam and earned many awards for his service. While stationed in Germany he met his future wife, Beate Hart and they eventually had six children. They settled in Columbia, SC where Raymond earned a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of South Carolina. Raymond lived a full and rich life and was always true to himself. He was aware that what matters most is your relationship with others. He had a deep appreciation for the spiritual realm at the core of his existence. Raymond is profoundly loved and missed by many. May he rest in peace. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, visit www.caughmansouthland.com. www.caughmansouthland.com

Published in The State on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
8037553527
