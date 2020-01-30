Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond R. McFarlan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond R. McFarlan COLUMBIA - Raymond R. McFarlan, 99, of Columbia, SC went home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. Born March 7, 1920, in Washburn, Ma. He was the oldest child of the late Ransford McFarland and Jennie Learnard McFarland. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two wives Marion and Winona as well as siblings, William (Wibby), Margaret and Mable. Raymond served in the Army during WWll. He fought in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. He was awarded the American Defense Service Medal, European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon with 5 Bronze Stars and The Good Conduct Medal. Raymond was an independent spirit, outgoing, happy every day and full of energy all his life. He refused to sit still even into his 90's. Always building something, exercising, painting, gardening, taking computer classes which he never figured out. Being Irish, he had amazing stories about growing up during the Depression, working in the logging camp, the war and always had a joke to tell. Raymond is survived by his loving daughter Regina Mathias and husband John, Grandchildren Sherry and Phillip and Great Grandchildren Kristin and Samantha. He has several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews all over the country but local family is Nephew Jack Meszoros (Anaya) and Niece Linda Meszoros Loschiavo (Jimmy). He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. There is another star in heaven tonight. A special thank you to ALL SEASONS HOSPICE for keeping us constantly informed and caring for Raymond like family. Memorial Service to be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb 1st at Temples Halloran Funeral Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Online condolences may be sent to

