Raymond Randolph "Randy" Colburn LEXINGTON - Mr. Raymond Randolph "Randy" Colburn, age 60, entered into eternal rest on Saturday February 15th, 2020 at the Agape Hospice House in Lexington, SC. Mr. Colburn is survived by his mother Betty Colburn Goff; step father, David Colburn; son, Johnny (Mollie) Colburn; daughter, Angel (Jerry) Tindal; grandchildren, Emma, Joseph, Benjamin, Joshua, Elijah, Josiah, and Samuel Tindal, and Jaxson Boney. Mr. Colburn will be greatly missed by all of his family and those whose lives he touched during his time on earth. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Friday February 21st, 2020 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Gantt officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Historic Graniteville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening February 20th, 2020 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Joseph, Benjamin, Joshua and Elijah Tindal, Jaxson Boney and Rob Askins. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020