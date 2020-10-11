R.E. "Reda" Taylor
December 11, 1923 - October 8, 2020
Batesburg, South Carolina - R.E. "Reda" Taylor, 96, died October 8, 2020. Born December 11, 1923 in Saluda County to the late Eugene and Reda H. Troutman. She was retired from Mepco. A member of East Side Baptist Church. R.E. was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gene Troutman, sisters, D.C. Troutman and Arzula Dickert, son, Glenn Taylor and a loving foster niece, Daphne Reed. Surviving are nieces and nephew.
R.E. was a Sunday School teacher for 53 years. She was active in Women on Missions and Young at Heart, and a member of The Shining Light Class, she was a lover of butterflies.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, October 12 at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Robert Culbertson and Rev. Mitch Bruner officiating. Visitation will follow after the service at graveside. Pallbearers are Tim Shealy, Mickey Matthews, James "Snookie" Warren, Randal Warren, John Wayne Shealy and John Salter. Honorary pallbearer will be Adult Ladies & Men's Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to East Side Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2159, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
.