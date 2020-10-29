Reba Frazier

Reba M. Frazier
October 27, 2020
Lexington , South Carolina - Graveside Service for Reba Meetze Frazier, 91, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday at Beulah UMC Cemetery masks and social distancing is requested. A public viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to Beulah UMC 161 Beulah Church Rd., Gilbert, SC, 29054.
Mrs. Frazier passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Irmo, SC, she was a daughter of the late Brooks Levi and Molly Missouri Meetze. She was a member of Beulah UMC for over 70 years and retired from Lexington County School District.
Surviving are her children, Shirley (Tim) Pettigrew of Florence, Judy (Donnie) Taylor of Gilbert, Don (Donna) Frazier of Greer, Stanley (Teresa) Frazier and Lori (Glenn) Beach both of Lexington; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She was predeceased by her husband, Waldo S. Frazier and a son, Anthony W. Frazier.
The family would like to thank Betsey Pickle, Dena Finch, and Hospice who helped us care for Mom.
