Reba G. Belk
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reba G. Belk WEST COLUMBIA - Reba G. Belk, 82, of West Columbia, SC, passed away May 10, 2020 at her home. Born July 30, 1937 in Mayesville, Georgia, she was the daughter of Buddie Greenway and Nell Dow Hayes. Reba was married to Charles H. Belk, Sr., who predeceased her in 1989. Surviving are her son, Charles H. Belk, Jr. (Chris); daughters, Diane B. Toole and Cindy Belk all of West Columbia; siblings, Steve Greenway (Sandra) and Jimmy Lou Spearman of Anderson; grandchildren, Chip, Candace, Amanda, Erin, Jennifer, Morgan and Michelle; and six great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:00 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. A private family service will be held. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the Belk family. Memorials may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 4151 Spruill Avenue, Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC 29169
(803) 369-8256
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved