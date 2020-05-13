Reba G. Belk WEST COLUMBIA - Reba G. Belk, 82, of West Columbia, SC, passed away May 10, 2020 at her home. Born July 30, 1937 in Mayesville, Georgia, she was the daughter of Buddie Greenway and Nell Dow Hayes. Reba was married to Charles H. Belk, Sr., who predeceased her in 1989. Surviving are her son, Charles H. Belk, Jr. (Chris); daughters, Diane B. Toole and Cindy Belk all of West Columbia; siblings, Steve Greenway (Sandra) and Jimmy Lou Spearman of Anderson; grandchildren, Chip, Candace, Amanda, Erin, Jennifer, Morgan and Michelle; and six great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5:00 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. A private family service will be held. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the Belk family. Memorials may be given to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 4151 Spruill Avenue, Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 13, 2020.