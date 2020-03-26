Reba Shealy Jumper LEXINGTON - Private graveside services for Reba Shealy Jumper, 83, will be conducted Saturday at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Jumper died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late L. Ambrose and Valorie Brown Shealy, was a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church and was a homemaker. Survivors include her husband, William O. Jumper; son, Billy Jumper (Tonya); daughter, Christy Jeffcoat (Fred); son-in-law, Clyde Harmon; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Bonnie Harmon. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2020