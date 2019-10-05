Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebbie Peake Reid. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Funeral service 2:30 PM Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Rebbie Peake Reid COLUMBIA - Rebbie Peake Reid was born on April 4, 1938, in Columbia, SC. She went home to be with her Savior on October 4, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Samuel and Carrie Ford Peake; her sisters, Lila Haynes, Lillian Parker, and Alice Loupe; as well as her brothers, Laurie Peake and Billy Peaks. Rebbie is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Robert L. Reid Sr.; three children, Ann Long (Robert) of Columbia, Harriet Oster (Glenn) of Lexington, and Robert Reid Jr. of Blythewood; sister, Patsy Hooker of Halleyville, AL; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Emma Jo Peake and Ruby Peaks. The funeral service for Mrs. Reid will be held 2:30 o'clock, Sunday, October 6th , at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was a member. Pastor David Pfieffer will officiate. Burial will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:30 o'clock in the church fellowship hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care and family support that was provided to Rebbie and her family by National Health Care Parklane and the staff and doctors of Senior Primary Care Practice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2920 Pella Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29170.

