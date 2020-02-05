Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home 4645 Hardscrabble Road Columbia , SC 29229 (803)-788-3334 Visitation 1:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church Columbia , SC View Map Service 2:00 PM Northeast Presbyterian Church Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Brooke (Arnold) Turner COLUMBIA - Rebecca Brooke (Arnold) Turner, devoted wife of the late Justin Vaughn Turner, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020. Brooke was born to Elaine and Russ Arnold on February 27, 1980, and lived in Columbia, South Carolina throughout her childhood. After earning a degree in financial management from Clemson University, Brooke began her career with GE's corporate audit staff, a prestigious development program for up-and-coming business leaders. After her marriage, Brooke left the corporate world and became a wedding and family photographer, building lasting relationships with clients and sharing the most special days of their lives. Brooke was a faithful wife to Justin and a loving mother to their children, Samuel Vaughn, Selah Grace and Hannah Brooks. A godly woman who pursued Jesus above all else, Brooke served as the director of women's ministries at Northeast Presbyterian Church after years of following God's call to disciple others in her everyday life. She treated the world as her mission field, and her love for the Lord was evident in all she did. In 2015, Brooke was diagnosed with breast cancer, an illness she fought valiantly for years while working in the ministry and raising her beloved children. She felt "cocooned in God's grace" even as she faced chemotherapy and lost her earthly rock, Justin, unexpectedly in 2018. Brooke found true joy in Jesus and set an example for those around her in how to suffer with faith and mourn with hope. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her and many who prayed for her from afar, but we rejoice in her full healing and nearness to her Creator. In addition to her children Sam, Selah and Hannah, Brooke is survived by her parents, Elaine and Russ Arnold; her sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Jon Fisher; her parents-in-law, Mary and Terry Price, and Craig and Dovie Turner; her brother-in-law Joel Turner; her brother- and sister-in-law Chris and Sam Price; her sister- and brother-in-law Julie and Gary Brown; and her nieces and nephews Reagan, Lainey and Max Fisher; Bailey and Brayden Brown; and Ana, Tye and Amy Price; as well as the entire Turner, Price, Arnold and Fisher families. She was pre-deceased by her husband, as well as her grandparents Elizabeth Arrington, Edward Marshall Arrington, Myra Brooks Arnold and Hamer Russell Arnold. A service to glorify God and celebrate Brooke's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Northeast Presbyterian Church in Columbia. The family welcomes friends for a visitation preceding the funeral at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Ben Lippen School Memorial Fund. Go to

