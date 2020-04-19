Rebecca Casselman "Becky" Bouye COLUMBIA A private graveside service for Rebecca Casselman "Becky" Bouye, 82, will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Bouye passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Andrews, S.C. on December 4, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Casselman and Lois Mixon Casselman. She retired with 38 years of service from Bell South as a Forecast Assistant. Becky was an active member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she was in the Faith Sunday School Class and served on various committees. Surviving are her son, C. Scott Bouye (Christi) of Columbia; two grandchildren, Kell Bouye, Kayla Bouye; a brother, Clancy Casselman of Georgetown; two sisters, Gwen Casselman, Orabelle Griffin both of Andrews; former daughters-in-law, Kim Diggett (mother of Kayla) of Summerville, Heather Bouye of Las Vegas, NV and multiple nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Becky was predeceased by her husband, Gene Wesley Bouye, Sr.; two sons, Gene Wesley "Wes" Bouye, Jr. and Kenneth Leo Bouye and two brothers, David Casselman and Reginald Casselman. Memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, the Humane Society; or a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2020