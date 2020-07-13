1/1
Rebecca Eagle
1931 - 2020
Rebecca K. Eagle COLUMBIA - Rebecca K. Eagle, devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a brief but brave battle with Lymphoma. Born in Gilbert, S.C., on July 15, 1931, Becky was the first child of the late Loretta Price Koon and Julius Wilbur Koon. After the early death of her own precious father, her mother married the late Guy S. Koon, whom Becky loved dearly as a Father. Becky was preceded in death by the adoring love of her life and husband, William Frederick Eagle, Jr., her beloved only grandchild, Theodore Gaillard Pinckney, III, (Tripp), her sister, Doretta K. Vickery and her brother, Verne P. Koon. Becky is also preceded by her best friend of 65 years, Ruth B. Boozer. Becky is survived by her brother and sister-in-love, W. Donald and Ruth H. Koon, her sister, Rhoda K. LaRoque, her brother, Stephen G. Koon and cousin, Judy A. Kyser. She is also survived by her daughter, Susan Eagle Pinckney and husband, Theodore G. Pinckney. Also surviving are friend of more than 60 years, Edward L. Boozer, caring neighbor, Teresa G. Moore and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel conducted by Reverend Ben Herlong. Due to the social restrictions we face with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the family invites you to join them by accessing a livestream of the graveside service starting at 9:55 a.m. on Dunbar Funeral Home Devine's Facebook page. Please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com for a more in depth look at Becky's life.

Published in The State on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine
3926 DEVINE ST
Columbia, SC 29205
8037717990
Memories & Condolences

