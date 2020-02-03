Rebecca Eaton SPARTANBURG - Rebecca Y. Eaton, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born in Westville, SC, the daughter of the late Barney Young and Mary Jane Clyburn Young. Services for Rebecca were private. Rebecca, widow of Amos W. Eaton, and her first husband, Edward James Copeland, Jr., was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Rebecca attended Winthrop College and was an active member of Fountain Inn Baptist Church for over 20 years, and some of many activities included, member of the Church choir, soloist, director of the children's choir and her involvement in bible study groups. She was also a member of the Music Club and member and past president of the Fountain Inn Garden Club. Rebecca was a caring mother, daughter and grandmother. She will be remembered for her love of gardening, reading, time at the beach, enjoyment of nature and caring for others. Rebecca is survived by her sons, Jimmy Copeland (Jackie) of West Jefferson, NC, Stephen Copeland (Nan) of Murphy, NC and Joe Copeland (Cindy) of Aiken, SC; daughter, Becky Witwer (Jeff) of Camden; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Nutting of Hickory, NC; step-children, Mary Hunter Basden and Cary Eaton; and close family friend, Liberty Mathis. Rebecca was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Webb. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Eaton family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 3, 2020