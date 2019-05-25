Rebecca Feltman Menie LEXINGTON Rebecca, most commonly known as "Becca" to those who loved her most, died Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Rebecca was married for 49 years as the wife of Alvin L. Menie. Born in Century, Florida on May 20, 1947 she was the daughter of the late Coy Erskine and Geneva Feltman. Rebecca worked for Overnite Transportation for 27 years, and then retired from Babcock Center after 13 years of caring and providing vocational training to residents with life-long disabilities. Rebecca was dearly loved and survived by her husband, AL Menie; son, Todd and daughter-in-law, Traci Menie of Lexington; son, Adam and daughter-in-law, Josie Menie of Lexington; daughter, Erin and son-in-law, Justin Bates of West Columbia. Also surviving are her brothers, Alvin and wife, Diane Feltman of Cross Anchor, SC and Gene and wife, Debbie Feltman of Mobile, AL. Also surviving are her eight grandsons and two granddaughters. Her grandsons are Trevor, Gavin, Jonathan, Jadon, Jude, Korbin, Eli, and Thatcher and her two granddaughters, Olivia and Anna. She was especially proud of all her children and grandchildren. Family will be having a small intimate graveside service at a later date and time. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 25, 2019