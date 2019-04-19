Rebecca Brown Goodwin COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Rebecca Brown Goodwin will be held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at the Holy Nation Church, Edisto Court, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her husband, Belton "Dolley" Goodwin; children: Sandra Goodwin, Belton Jerome (Evonne) Goodwin, Sr., Dwight Christopher Goodwin and Rodriquez A. Goodwin; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Eva Mae (Percel) James, Arthur (Betty) Brown, and June (Elvetie) Brown; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2019