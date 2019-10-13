Rebecca Lynn Gorman ELGIN Funeral service for Rebecca Lynn Gorman, 68, will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Blaney Baptist Church. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:30 8:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation or Blaney Baptist Church Children's Fund. Mrs. Gorman passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Valdese, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert Carl Pearson and Cora Huffman Pearson. She was a member of Blaney Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active with the senior group. Mrs. Gorman was also a member of the Camden High Stepper Square Dance Club. She loved to be with family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving is her husband, Patrick Gorman; children, Christopher Gorman and Sheri Almand; grandchildren, Savannah, Jacob and Lucas Almand; and sister, Roberta Pearson. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2019