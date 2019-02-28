Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Harmon. View Sign



Rebecca Dixon Harmon LEXINGTON Rebecca Dixon Harmon, 92, of Lexington, SC, died February 24, 2019. Her family will miss her abounding love, her dynamic spirit, and her contagious smile. Rebecca loved to garden and could often be found wearing gloves and a wide-brimmed hat, tending to her vegetables, plants, and flowers with natural ease. Fittingly, her favorite hymn was "In the Garden." She was an avid reader and a life-long learner. The weekly Bridge Club and its members brought her special joy. She loved traveling the world with her late husband, Buck. An amazing cook, Rebecca prepared all her creations with love for her family and friends. Born in Ridgeway, Rebecca was the daughter of the late John Lee and Leila Dixon. She was a 1948 graduate of Winthrop College and a teacher for 30 years in Lexington public schools. While at Winthrop, she was inducted into Phi Upsilon Omicron, National Honorary Education Fraternity. Rebecca was a proud and active member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and WELCA. She was a life member of Lexington County Education Association (retired); The American Legion Auxiliary, Lexington Post #7; and the Second Indian Head Division Auxiliary. She was married to her husband, Hodges Timmerman "Buck" Harmon, for 56 years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by their infant daughter, Harriette Ann Harmon; brothers, John Lyles Dixon and Sam Dixon; and sisters, Ruth D. Nelson and Mary D. Culler. She is survived by daughter, Nancy H. Sinclair (Sutton); son, Hollie Lee Harmon (Van); grandson, Timothy Dean Sinclair (Cassie); granddaughters, Gabrielle Rebecca Sinclair Compton (Ben), Rachel Sutton Sinclair (John Humphrey), Leila Ruth Harmon; great-granddaughters, Avery Tharin Sinclair, Laurel Elizabeth Sinclair; great-grandsons, Salem Hodges Sinclair, Jonah Henry Caith Compton, and Rory Derek Hugh Compton; sister, Jenny D. Corley; and sister-in-law, Lavonne Dixon. She also leaves a large extended family and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held this Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a church or in Rebecca's name. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2019

