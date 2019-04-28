Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Delores Jones COLUMBIA - Rebecca (Becky) Delores Jones, age 61, left this earth on April 9, 2019. She was born October 26, 1957 in Columbia, SC, where she has lived most her life. Her parents, James M and Joyce R Jones, and husband Denny Jones predeceased her. Surviving are her children, Chris Roberts, Danny Roberts, and Terry Jones, all of the Columbia area, as well as Tony Roberts (Kristen) and grandsons Micah and Charlie, of Brevard, NC; sister Linda (Ali) Malekadeli, and niece Leila Michelle of Midland, MI, nephew Mark Austin (Alysia) of Columbia, SC.; as well as sister Carol Ann Roberts of West Columbia, and brother John B Jones (Debbie Turner) of Columbia. Becky loved to go fishing and to the beach; and especially loved seafood. She also loved to travel when she had a chance and a once took a cruise to the Bahamas, which she really loved. She was an avid Gamecock fan, and never missed the NASCAR races, rooting for Jeff Gordon as well as Dale Earnhardt, Sr. She loved her grandchildren, Micah and Charlie, and enjoyed Christmas very much. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 26, Memorial Day weekend, with inurnment at Greenlawn cemetery. She is now at peace in the arms of the Angels.

