Rebecca "Becky Jo" Matthews BATESBURG- Rebecca "Becky Jo" Matthews went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Becky is predeceased by her mother, Nell Taylor; father, Clarence Taylor; stepdaughter, Gina Smith; and granddaughter, Emily Smith. Becky will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Garner Matthews; sons, Steven Payne (Margaret), Eddie Payne; brothers, Mike Taylor, Bobby Taylor (Suzanne); grandchildren, Justin Smith, Haley Robinson (Scott), Erin Norton (Jack), Christian Stoddard, Shannon Payne; and great grandchildren, Garrett and Abilene Robinson, and Leila and Garner Norton. Becky was born in Batesburg, SC on December 4, 1936. She graduated from Batesburg-Leesville High School in 1954 and went on to receive a certificate in business from Newberry College in 1955. Becky worked for the Lexington County Public Library where she later retired. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Women of the ECLA, thoroughly enjoyed driving the bookmobile and traveling with her family. The visitation will be held at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 North Oak Street, Batesburg, SC 29006, on Thursday, June 27, from 1:30 3:00 P.M. and the funeral service will be held immediately after. Interment will be held at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the : Home Office 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at act.alz.org. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on June 26, 2019