Rebecca Perry
1951 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Bailey Perry
December 18, 1951 - October 29, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Rebecca "Becky" Bailey Perry, 68, of Columbia, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born December 18, 1951, in Aiken, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Henry Bailey and Katherine Louise Feaster Bailey. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Perry was employed in security services for various companies in the Midlands. She enjoyed being outdoors, especially when given the opportunity to garden and do yardwork. She loved entertaining her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Mrs. Perry's memory will be deeply cherished by all who had the opportunity to know her.
Survivors include her children, Randolph L. Perry, III (Chrissie) of Lexington and Dr. Brandi Lynne Perry Derrick (Sean) of Irmo; grandchildren, Ayce Perry, Wyatt Perry, and Luci Derrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph "Randy" L. Perry, Jr. on December 29th, 2015; and her brothers, William "Billy" Allen Bailey and James "Jimmy" Edward Bailey.
A celebration of her life will be held 10 o'clock Wednesday, November 4th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral service will be available by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Tuesday, November 3rd at the funeral home.
Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.
In lieu of flowers, please contact the family for direction regarding a memorial gift.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
