Redick Loring

Redick Copeland Loring LEXINGTON - Redick Copeland Loring went to the Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Ron Loring; sisters, Debra Temples (Jesse), and Jan Westmoreland; brother, Michael Copeland (Sue); nephews, Jacob (Brooke) Temples, Alex Temples, Justin (Karen) French, Brian (Halsey) French, Justin (Tiffany) Westmoreland and Luke Copeland and nieces, Jessica (Craig) Belden, Michelle Copeland, Magen Copeland, and Jenna Copeland; and great-nephews and great-nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruby Redick Copeland and Henry Riggs Copeland, Sr. of Orangeburg; brother, Henry Riggs Copeland, Jr, and brother-in-law Tony Westmoreland. Redick worked for the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs for 30 years. She was Director of Arc of the Midlands and was the Program Manager for Partners in Policy Making for Pro-Parents. Redick was an advocate and taught advocacy to people with disabilities and parents of children with disabilities. Redick truly cared and helped many people. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church where she was involved with the Daughters of the King, past president, Altar Guild, Education-Hope (Haiti and Ecuador), Eucharistic Minister, Eucharistic Visitor, Outreach Ministry, Cursillo, Family Promises of the Midlands (Homeless) and St. Mary's Episcopal Church Bible Studies. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's in Redick's memory and/or The Daughters of the King at St. Mary's. You may do a memorial of your choice. She will be missed by so many people. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services
