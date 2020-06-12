Reedy P. Herring
Reedy P. Herring SUMTER - Reedy P. Herring, 98, widower of Mary Alice Proctor Herring, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at NHC. Born in Elrod, NC, he was a son of the late McIver J. Herring and Blanche Ratley Herring. Mr. Herring was of the Baptist faith. He was a U. S. Army World War II veteran; a life member of American Legion Post 15 and a life member of the VFW. He was the retired Owner and Operator of several car dealerships in Sumter. He was an avid NASCAR and country music fan. At retirement he enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Surviving are a daughter, Patricia "Pat" Player of Sumter; three grandchildren, Troy Player (Kim), Trent Player (Susanne), and Tregg Player (Wendy); six great-grandchildren, Lauren Player Redding (Dillon), Lexie Player, Lindsay Player Henry (Joey), Josh Player (fiancé Dray Peterson), Reed Player and Logan Player; two great-great-granddaughters, Abigail and Ellie Redding, one expected great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, R. David Player; three sisters, Edith Jolly, Ruby Morris, Sudie Coker; and an infant granddaughter, Melanie Lynn Player. Graveside Services will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ron Richardson and Bobby Richardson officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of NHC for their loving care and support for Mr. Herring. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.

Jun. 12, 2020
