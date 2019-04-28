Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Mallios. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Regina Mary Mallios "Gina" COLUMBIA - Regina "Gina" Mary Mallios, 61, of Columbia, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born on August 12, 1957, in Columbia, SC, she was the beloved daughter of the late Augustus Mallios and Rugenia Marsha Mallios. Gina graduated from Francis Marion University with a bachelor's degree in business. She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Genie, and loved spending time with her above all else. Some of Gina's favorite pastimes were playing tennis and softball and doing anything that involved horses. She loved the South Carolina Gamecocks, and enjoyed spending time with her Lebanese family where she often shared her heritage. Gina was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where she served as a bookkeeper for over 25 years. She was a fierce and loyal friend to everyone that she met. Gina is survived by her daughter, Regenia Mallios-Edwards; grandson, Russell Todd Edwards-Snyder; aunts and uncles, Norma Davis, Steve Marsha (Joye), Hayden Weathersbee, Jimmy Mallios (Mavis); her goddaughter, Lindsey Williams-Henderson; as well as numerous cousins. In addition to her parents, Gina was preceded in death by her aunts and uncles, Doris Wilson-Woest (Jim), Emma Asmer, Betty Williams (Sam), Adele Weathersbee, Beb Davis, Bill Mallios (Elsie) and Julia Mallios. A service for Ms. Mallios will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3600 Devine Street, with the date and time to be announced. The Rev. Fr. Matthew Gray will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.

Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019

