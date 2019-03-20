Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina McKnight. View Sign

Regina Maguire McKnight COLUMBIA Regina Maguire McKnight, 73, of Columbia, passed away March 15, 2019. Regina was born on September 7, 1945 in Washington, DC to the late Edward Anthony and Mary Kathryn (Scully) Maguire. She was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ren‚e Felder and by son-in-law, Fred Burby. She is survived by her husband, Harry "Butch" McKnight, her children, Lee (Debbie) McKnight, Leanne (Joe) Prendergast, Katie Burby, Patrick McKnight, Tuffy (Andrea) McKnight and Mark McKnight, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 6 sisters, a brother and a large extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, with a reception following at the church's Family Life Center.

