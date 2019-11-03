Reginald Jordan, Sr. HOPKINS - Mr. Reginald Jordan, Sr., affectionately known as Bubba, was born October 4, 1958 in Hopkins, SC. He was the son of the late Luther Willie James Jordan and Jessie Bell Carter Jordan. Reginald departed this earthly journey on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at WM Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center Hospital. He was a 1977 graduate of Lower Richland High School. After graduating from high school, he served in the United States Army. After returning from the military, he worked at Owen Steel. He was owner and operator of Jordan's Trucking. He gave his life to the Lord at an early age and joined St. John Baptist Church where he served as a member of the Trustee Board. Mr. Reginald Jordan, Sr., leaves to cherish his precious memories; his loving wife Barbara Scott Jordan; his children, Marius Cartier Scott and Reginald (Ja'Shania) Jordan, Jr.; four grandchildren, Ayanna, Kiyen, Amira, Ja'Liyah; sisters, Regina (Tommie Lee) Andersonand Jacqueline (William) Anderson; brothers, Robert Jordan, Earl Jordan, Nathan Jordan and Willie (Willie Ann) Jordan; aunts; uncles; special nieces; goddaughter, Jessica Jones; godson, Anthony Garrick; brother and sister-in-laws, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Jordan will be held Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 230 Reverend Neal Circle, Hopkins, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held today at Bostick-Tompkins, 2-6pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and flowers may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019