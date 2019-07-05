Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Romeo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Reginald Romeo COLUMBIA - Funeral service for Reginald Romeo will be 11 AM Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Johns Baptist Church Beltline Boulevard in Columbia with interment to follow. The public may view Friday, July 5, 2019, 2-5 PM at the Palmer Memorial Chapel and again Saturday from 10 AM until the hour of service. Reginald Romeo transitioned Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. Born in Pinewood, SC, he was the son of Ms. Gladys Romeo and the late Joseph Elliott Mitchell. Reginald was a product of the Sumter School District where he was a 1978 Honor Graduate of Maywood High School and furthered his education at the University of South Carolina. He was later employed by the University for 27 years and with Food Lion for 23 years. Surviving are his wife, Pamela Romeo; three children: Reginald Montrell Romeo, II, Titus L. Thompson, and Terelle Thompson-Greene; five grandchildren: Shannon Lamar Thompson, Jordan McKenzie Thompson, Josie Alexandria Greene, Titus Thompson, Jr., and Ty'asia Thompson his mother, Gladys Romeo; a brother, Joseph (Betty) Romeo; a sister, Valarie Romeo (life partner Robert); a dear friend raised in the home Anthony (Diane) Rose and other relatives. Please visit

