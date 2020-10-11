Reid Oliphant
October 7, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Reid Oliphant, 28, a resident of West Columbia, SC passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020 at Columbia Prisma Richland hospital.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11th, 2:30-3:30PM at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The funeral service will follow at 3:30PM officiated by Reverend Sal Barone and Reverend Seth Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jen Bartlett, for the future college education of their precious daughter, Penelope Reid Bartlett-Oliphant, P O Box 7545, Charlotte, NC 28241.
For the full obituary, please visit www.JMDunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory