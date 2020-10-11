1/1
Reid Oliphant
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reid Oliphant
October 7, 2020
West Columbia, South Carolina - Reid Oliphant, 28, a resident of West Columbia, SC passed away on Wednesday afternoon, October 7, 2020 at Columbia Prisma Richland hospital.
The family will receive friends Sunday, October 11th, 2:30-3:30PM at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, 250 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
The funeral service will follow at 3:30PM officiated by Reverend Sal Barone and Reverend Seth Buckley.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Jen Bartlett, for the future college education of their precious daughter, Penelope Reid Bartlett-Oliphant, P O Box 7545, Charlotte, NC 28241.
For the full obituary, please visit www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Funeral service
03:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
October 10, 2020
Lisa and Steve, Susie and I were saddened to learn of Reid's death. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We have mailed a contribution to Penelope's college fund. Sincerely, Wayne and Susie Zurenda
Susan Zurenda
Friend
October 9, 2020
Surrounding you all with love and prayers. John and I are so very, very sorry for your loss. Reid - a live well lived - just not enough years.
Libby Hargrave
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved