Remo Hare
1926 - 2020
Remo Black Hare WEST COLUMBIA - Remo Black Hare went to his heavenly home September 9, 2020 after a valiant fight with many health issues. He was born August 8, 1926. He was the son of the late James Lee and Lucy Bedenbaugh Hare. He is survived by his loving family that includes his son, Donald R. Hare (Doris); grandchildren, Donald R. Hare Jr. (Nichol), Delaine Hare Britton (Lanie); great-grandchildren, Emily and Addison Hare, and Mack, Caroline and Graham Britton; step-great grandchildren, Ashley and Meredith DeHaai; and step-great great grandchildren, Aaron and Adalynn; sister-in-law, Lottie L. Gregg; and a number of nieces and nephews. Remo was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Elizabeth Hare; his sisters, Corrine Shealy, Georgia Jennings, Mildred Nichols; and brothers, Julian, Troy, and Roston Hare. Remo served in the Army for two years during World War II. He worked 46 years at Pacific Mills/Springs Industries. After retiring, he worked his fun job at Bank Air for 10 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially on Lake Murray. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. He was a member of Platt Springs Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to Platt Springs Methodist Church, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, SC, 29170 or a charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19, there will only be a graveside service on Saturday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m. in Southland Memorial Gardens. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411

Published in The State on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Southland Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
