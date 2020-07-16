Rena Mae (Berrian) Mack COLUMBIA Ms. Rena Mae (Berrian) Mack (93) of Columbia, SC, died on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Florence (Peake) Berrian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Albert H. Berrian; sister, Carrie Bell (Berrian) Ellis; her son, Allen Mack, Jr.; her grandson, Devon M. Batson; her lifetime best friend, Frances Jordan; and her friend throughout her adult life and fellow Sister in the Order of the Eastern Star, Callie Mae McKnight. Rena is survived by her daughters, Harriet Ann (Mack) Batson and Janice (Mack) Greene, with whom she resided, in Columbia, SC. She has four grandchildren, Elisha (Batson) Whittaker, Ebonie (Batson) Hirst, Janelle Greene and Isaiah Greene. She is also survived by four nieces, three nephews and a host of other relatives who adored her very much. A virtual recognition and celebration of her life will be held later this year.



