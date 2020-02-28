Rena Nicole Grant

Guest Book
  • "Laura, So very sorry to hear of the loss of your beautiful..."
    - Cindy Clark
Service Information
Christopher King’s Funeral Home
121 Mobley Street
Chester, SC
29706
(803)-377-1144
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
JP Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbi, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Ladson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
7156 Cabin Creek Rd
Hopkins, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rena Nicole Grant COLUMBIA - Ms. Rena Nicole Grant passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ladson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 7156 Cabin Creek Rd. Hopkins, SC. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery Bluff Road , Columbia, SC. Viewing will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at JP Holley Funeral Home 8132 Garners Ferry Road Columbia ,SC. Family will receive friends at the home of her mother Ms. Laura Grant 129 Lateesha Rd. Hopkins, SC. Funeral services are entrusted to Chris King Funeral Home 121 Mobley Street Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.