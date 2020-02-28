Rena Nicole Grant COLUMBIA - Ms. Rena Nicole Grant passed on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Ladson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church 7156 Cabin Creek Rd. Hopkins, SC. Burial will follow in St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery Bluff Road , Columbia, SC. Viewing will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at JP Holley Funeral Home 8132 Garners Ferry Road Columbia ,SC. Family will receive friends at the home of her mother Ms. Laura Grant 129 Lateesha Rd. Hopkins, SC. Funeral services are entrusted to Chris King Funeral Home 121 Mobley Street Chester, SC 29706.
Published in The State on Feb. 28, 2020