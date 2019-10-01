Renate Olga Barnes COLUMBIA - Renate Olga Barnes, 80, of Columbia, SC passed away September 30, 2019. She was born in Germany on July 19, 1939 to the late Emil and Katherina Neuhard. Renate was devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, gardening, and tending to her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Robert (Sharon) Barnes of Macon, GA, Verena (Mike) Accettella of Pollock, LA, Dennis (Kathy) Barnes of Columbia, SC, Mike Barnes of Columbia, SC and John Barnes of Columbia, SC; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister in Germany, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert Bradley Barnes, her parents and two sisters. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 1, 2019