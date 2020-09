Renee Charleen Sistare WEST COLUMBIA Renee Charleen Sistare, 73, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Renee was a hard worker who fiercely loved her family and persevered through life's hardships. She is now with her mother and daughter in heaven. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church, 3050 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia, SC 29169. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net