Ren‚e Elizabeth George-Busdicker COLUMBIA Ren‚e "Mimi" Elizabeth George-Busdicker, n‚e Barzin, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the age of 91. Ren‚e was born in Spa, Belgium, on June 26, 1927. Ren‚e was married to Russell George Busdicker on Valentine's Day, 1947. She loved her role as wife, mother, and professional volunteer. She was active in many civic organizations including President of the Rose Garden Club and was a poll worker during 50 years of elections. Ren‚e had a lifelong love of travel which included many trips back to Europe, as well as an adventurous trip up and down the Mississippi River from Memphis to her beloved husband, Russ' hometown of Winona, Minnesota, in the family's cabin cruiser, the "Grevik." She filled her empty nest years as a travel agent, seeing the world. Her final career change came as a grandmother, a vocation which she adored. Ren‚e was widowed in 1968 after 21 years of marriage. She is survived by her children, Greg Busdicker (Cathy) and Viki Nelson (Rex), and her six grandchildren, all members of the famous NB 3000 Tactical Squad: Patrick Nelson, Tyler Busdicker (Michelle), Libby Busdicker, Andrew Nelson, William Nelson and Michael Nelson. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 am at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will have a reception at Halls Chophouse Wine Room, 1221 Main St, downtown Columbia, for food, drink, and a celebration of memories. In lieu of flowers (but because she loved flowers!) the family requests that donations be made to the St. Michaels and All Angels Garden Wall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared and full obituary read at

3926 DEVINE ST

Columbia , SC 29205

