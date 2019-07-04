Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Retha Watts Busbee. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Visitation 3:00 PM Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Retha loved her whole family (immediate and extended). She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading and old western movies. She was a founding member of Westside Baptist Church.

Retha is survived by her Children: Steven (Helena) Busbee, Bruce (Carol) Busbee, and Robert (Susan) Busbee; Grand Children : Brad Busbee, Dan Busbee, Michael (Shawna) Busbee, Scott (Victoria) Busbee, Drew Busbee, Shelly Busbee, Kelly (Brian) Studebaker; Jason (Caroline) Crawford and Great Grandchildren, Lucas and

Ashlynn, and Caroline Busbee, Brother Fred Watts and many nieces/nephews.

Retha was preceded in death by her husband Horace Webster "Jack" Busbee, Siblings, John Watts, Lillie Mae Crawford, Hasford Watts, Eva Dell Jenkins and Hamp Watts.

Funeral Services will be conducted July 6, 2019, at the Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service Chapel on Meeting Street, West Columbia at 4:00 PM. Visitation will be held beginning at 3:00 pm prior to the service. Retha will be laid to rest next to Jack (They are together again after 38 years). Mr. and Mrs. Horace Webster Busbee were married January 1946 and began their life together in a little house on Meeting Street. The family feels that it is appropriate that their circle of life is completed on Meeting Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the .

The family also wishes to thank the staff at Jenni-LynnPremier Senior Living and All Seasons Healthcare for their love, care and support of Retha during this final phase of life.

West Columbia – Retha Watts Busbee, 93, passed away June 30, 2019 peacefully. Retha was born in Gaston, SC to John H. and Thelma Crimm Watts.

