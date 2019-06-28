Retired Col. John Mayer Fairey

Service Information
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC
29118
(803)-534-6621
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
Graveside service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Orangeburg, SC
Obituary
Retired Col. John Mayer Fairey ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - Retired Col. John Mayer Fairey, 90, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, in Elizabethtown, KY. Col. Fairey was born in the East Orange section of Orangeburg County, South Carolina, the son of the late Ruth Mayer Fairey and John Luther Fairey. He was the husband of Virginia Dyer Fairey. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC, with the Rev. Dr. Linda Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00-1:45 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on June 28, 2019
