Retired Col. John Mayer Fairey ELIZABETHTOWN, KY - Retired Col. John Mayer Fairey, 90, passed away peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019, in Elizabethtown, KY. Col. Fairey was born in the East Orange section of Orangeburg County, South Carolina, the son of the late Ruth Mayer Fairey and John Luther Fairey. He was the husband of Virginia Dyer Fairey. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, SC, with the Rev. Dr. Linda Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00-1:45 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Dukes Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on June 28, 2019