Rey Russell Coleman, Sr. COLUMBIA - Rey Russell Coleman, Sr. lost his battle with cancer on March 29, 2020. He was a 1953 graduate of the University of South Carolina's school of engineering. He served a commitment in the United States Air Force as a Lieutenant, then, began his career as a consulting electrical engineer. Rey was one of the partners in the electrical engineering firm of Holladay, Coleman & Williams, once located on Devine Street in Columbia. Rey continued his design work after the partnership dissolved until 2010. Much of the work of the Firm still exists in Columbia and other parts of South Carolina and several other Southeastern states. Rey attended St. Martin's in the Fields Episcopal Church in Columbia and St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Chapin. Rey had several hobbies throughout his life. However, his passion, after his family, was snow skiing. He was one of the first group of skiers on Beech Mountain, NC where he, his family and several friends spent many winter weekends and holidays. He also traveled to Vermont, West Virginia, California, Colorado and Utah to pursue his passion. Rey was predeceased by his parents, Edmund B. and Evelyn Russell Coleman of Abbeville, SC, his wife of over 50 years, Roberta Stork Coleman (Bobbie), his youngest son, Robert Edmund Coleman, DVM and a grandson, Ashley Reed Shealy. He is survived by his current wife, Nancy Dean Coleman and her children, Mary Ellen Lackey, and David Bowden; grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith , Ryan Spires, and Christine Varnadore; and three great-grandchildren, Kate, Bryan and Lily. His surviving family with from his life with Bobbie are, Ellen Coleman Schieser and Robert, Charmaine Coleman Harden, Jeffery Landrum Coleman, and, Rey Russell Coleman, Jr. and Gina. Rey and Bobbie had eight grandchildren: Emily Coleman, Manning Coleman, Michael Coleman, Jonathan Coleman, Stephen Shealy, Rey Coleman III, Jeffery Coleman and Aaron Shealy. In addition, there are eight great grandchildren: Jack, Alden, Evelyn, Landon, Garrett, Jackson, Carter and Eden Marie. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

