Rhonda Samuel Cofer COLUMBIA - On September 14, 2019, Heaven gained another angel, when Rhonda Samuel Cofer "Cheetah," entered into rest at Prisma Health Richland. Rhonda Samuel Cofer was born in Cola, SC on April 18, 1961 to the Essie Gresham and the late Thomas Samuel. Rhonda attended Richland County public schools. She graduated from Cola High School and Waverly School of Beauty. At an early age, she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior at Countsville AME in Chapin, SC. She worked at Service Merchandise and Pizza Inn. She leaves to forever cherish her memory: a loving and devoted husband, Timothy L. Cofer; daughter, Shelby Lanita Cofer; son, Timothy Shelton Cofer; two stepchildren, Diron Roberts and Whitley Jackson; parents, Essie and Jerrell Gresham; siblings, Darnell Samuels; Joe (Linda) Bynum; Thomas (Felecia) Samuel; Valencia (Raymond) Keeler; and Kimberly Samuel; Bartisha Watkins; mother-in-law, Rosa J. Cofer; three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Rhonda Samuel Cofer will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 20, 2019