Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonell Neighbors. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rhonell Hollifield Neighbors SPARTANBURG - Effie Rhonell Hollifield Neighbors, 96, quietly passed to heaven Monday, October 28, 2019. Rhonell was the wife of the late Arthur "Snake" Neighbors with whom she was happily married for fifty six years. Born September 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George Winfred and Ola Mae Hollifield, and was the last surviving of seven children. Rhonell worked as a telephone switchboard operator, at Rose's Dime Store, Stonecutters and Beaumont Mills. She finished her career at The Beacon Restaurant. She was a faithful member of Drayton Baptist Church since 1954 and had 44 years of Sunday School perfect attendance. She was a truly kind and sweet person. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her faith, her love for her family, and for her macaroni and cheese, yeast rolls and pound cake. She is survived by a beloved son Ron Neighbors and wife Denise; a grandson Josh Hughes and wife Jeffeny; great grandchildren Pearl and Hank Hughes. The family extends a sincere thanks to the staff at National Health Care Lexington for their compassion and loving care for Mrs. Rhonell. Funeral service was 2:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Drayton Baptist Church officiated by Rev. David Frost. In lieu of flower memorials may be made to Drayton Baptist Church, PO Box 357, Drayton, SC 29333. Online condolences for the family may be left at

Rhonell Hollifield Neighbors SPARTANBURG - Effie Rhonell Hollifield Neighbors, 96, quietly passed to heaven Monday, October 28, 2019. Rhonell was the wife of the late Arthur "Snake" Neighbors with whom she was happily married for fifty six years. Born September 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late George Winfred and Ola Mae Hollifield, and was the last surviving of seven children. Rhonell worked as a telephone switchboard operator, at Rose's Dime Store, Stonecutters and Beaumont Mills. She finished her career at The Beacon Restaurant. She was a faithful member of Drayton Baptist Church since 1954 and had 44 years of Sunday School perfect attendance. She was a truly kind and sweet person. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her faith, her love for her family, and for her macaroni and cheese, yeast rolls and pound cake. She is survived by a beloved son Ron Neighbors and wife Denise; a grandson Josh Hughes and wife Jeffeny; great grandchildren Pearl and Hank Hughes. The family extends a sincere thanks to the staff at National Health Care Lexington for their compassion and loving care for Mrs. Rhonell. Funeral service was 2:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Drayton Baptist Church officiated by Rev. David Frost. In lieu of flower memorials may be made to Drayton Baptist Church, PO Box 357, Drayton, SC 29333. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com Published in The State on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close