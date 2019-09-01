Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rica Elizabeth Croxton Gage COLUMBIA On Thursday, August 29, 2019 Rica Elizabeth Croxton Gage, loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, died at the age of 97. Rica was born on December 24, 1921 in Lancaster County, SC to the late Chalmers Sidney Croxton and Dillie Idell Caskey Croxton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mrs. Gage's funeral service on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Rica met her husband of 53 years, Warren Jasper Gage, after she and her older sister, Malvina, moved to Columbia as young adults. Rica and Warren shared a devoted life together in Columbia, SC until Warren's death in 1996. They raised two children, Glenn and Jeanine. She was dedicated to her family and to her church, Calvary Baptist. Rica was a faithful servant of the Lord and was blessed until the end by his presence in her life. Raised in a family with a strong faith and adherence to Christ's teachings, Rica expressed her faith in quiet actions and unfailingly avoided speaking disparagingly of others. She lived with grace and dignity until the end of her life. She was a kind person to all. She always wanted the best for her children and strived to ensure their happiness. She instilled, with kindness, the values that guide her children today. Rica moved to Somerby Retirement Community in Mt. Pleasant, SC in 2017 to be near her daughter. The residents of Somerby offered much welcome socialization and the staff offered a variety of activities that mom so enjoyed. Rica was one of six children and was close with all of her siblings. In moving to Somerby, she lost the close access to her sister, Lucille Deaton. Lucille was a best friend until the end, one with whom mom could continue a conversation started days ago as though no time had passed. She was blessed to have nephews who monitored her safety given her children were not in close proximity. Tommy Croxton and his brother, Donald, ensured mom was safe and that she received a healthy dose of teasing to keep her smiling. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Malvina Laseter, Elton Croxton, Thomas Croxton and Doris Starnes. Rica is survived by her son, Glenn Gage (Cathy Crowell) of Bokeelia, FL; her daughter, Jeanine Gage of Charleston, SC; and grandson, Cullen Gage of Key West, FL. In addition, numerous nieces and nephews, whose company she enjoyed over the years survive her. Mom was blessed to have caregivers, Thomesia Brooks and Sharon Lawrence. Donations may be made to the . Please sign the online guestbook at

